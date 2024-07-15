Roblox (RBLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Roblox (RBLX) ending at $41.11, denoting a +1.43% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.4%.

The the stock of online gaming platform has risen by 15.47% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78%.

The upcoming earnings release of Roblox will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 1, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.38, up 17.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $886.27 million, up 13.52% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.67 per share and revenue of $4.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.7% and +15.44%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Roblox. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.39% increase. Roblox presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.