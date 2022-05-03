Roblox (RBLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Roblox (RBLX) closed at $33.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.29% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the online gaming platform had lost 34.67% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 12.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.48% in that time.

Roblox will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 10, 2022. On that day, Roblox is projected to report earnings of -$0.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $642.85 million, down 1.45% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.92 per share and revenue of $2.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.15% and +6.88%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher within the past month. Roblox currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.