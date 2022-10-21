Roblox (RBLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Roblox (RBLX) closed at $42.81, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.37% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online gaming platform had gained 20.73% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.82% in that time.

Roblox will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 9, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Roblox to post earnings of -$0.38 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 192.31%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $694.95 million, up 8.95% from the prior-year quarter.

RBLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.36 per share and revenue of $2.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -40.21% and +3.47%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.19% lower. Roblox is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

