Roblox (RBLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Roblox (RBLX) closed at $36.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.59% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.59% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the online gaming platform had lost 5.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 13.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.22%.

Roblox will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Roblox is projected to report earnings of -$0.22 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 69.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $688.55 million, up 7.95% from the year-ago period.

RBLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.23 per share and revenue of $2.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -26.8% and +2.75%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% higher within the past month. Roblox is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RBLX in the coming trading sessions

