Roblox (RBLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Roblox (RBLX) closed at $89.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.02% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online gaming platform had lost 17.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Roblox as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Roblox is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

