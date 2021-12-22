Roblox (RBLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Roblox (RBLX) closed at $102.77, marking a +0.18% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the online gaming platform had lost 10.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 6.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.91%.

Roblox will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.25% lower within the past month. Roblox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

