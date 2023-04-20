Roblox (RBLX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Roblox (RBLX) closed at $41.31, marking a +0.54% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the online gaming platform had lost 4.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 5.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Roblox as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 10, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Roblox to post earnings of -$0.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 55.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $766.71 million, up 21.47% from the year-ago period.

RBLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.84 per share and revenue of $3.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -18.71% and +18.54%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Roblox is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

