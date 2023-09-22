Roblox (RBLX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Roblox (RBLX) closed the most recent trading day at $25.39, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online gaming platform had lost 4.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Roblox as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Roblox to post earnings of -$0.53 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $829.19 million, up 18.16% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.91 per share and revenue of $3.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of -23.23% and +19.4%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Roblox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

