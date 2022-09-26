Roblox (RBLX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Roblox (RBLX) closed the most recent trading day at $35.55, moving +0.03% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the online gaming platform had lost 10.16% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 12.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Roblox as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Roblox to post earnings of -$0.31 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 138.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $688.55 million, up 7.95% from the year-ago period.

RBLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.23 per share and revenue of $2.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -26.8% and +2.75%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% higher. Roblox currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

