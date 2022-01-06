Roblox (RBLX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Roblox (RBLX) closed the most recent trading day at $89.20, moving +0.75% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the online gaming platform had lost 29.04% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

Roblox will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.72% higher. Roblox currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

