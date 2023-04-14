Roblox (RBLX) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Roblox (RBLX) closed the most recent trading day at $45.70, making no change from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the online gaming platform had gained 0.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 6.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.71%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Roblox as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 10, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.42, down 55.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $766.9 million, up 21.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.84 per share and revenue of $3.4 billion, which would represent changes of -18.71% and +18.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.13% higher. Roblox is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

