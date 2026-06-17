Roblox (RBLX) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Roblox (RBLX) closed the most recent trading day at $48.02, moving -2.68% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the online gaming platform had gained 11% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 2.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.56%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Roblox in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.34, signifying a 17.07% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.59 billion, up 10.69% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.45 per share and a revenue of $7.48 billion, indicating changes of +5.84% and +10.13%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Roblox. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Roblox is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.