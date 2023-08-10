Roblox (RBLX) Earnings: What Traders and Investors Should Consider

For many people, Roblox (RBLX) is a company and stock that epitomizes what they feel are problems with the stock market right now. It is a company whose “success” has so far had nothing to do with making money but instead been based on their growing subscriber numbers, even though they have consistently shown an inability to turn those subscribers into profits. Investing in RBLX is seen as investing in an idea, “the metaverse,” something that even many of those who hold the stock would be hard pressed to define with any clarity. For others, it is much more than a game company. It is the embodiment of the future, a connected, immersive world that will make our lives better.

However, the profit problem is still there, and that tendency to grow, but continue to lose money as they do so, was demonstrated once again before the market opened yesterday, when Roblox released their Q2 earnings.

Their subscriber numbers grew by 25% year on year, which is quite impressive and does go some way towards answering the critics who say that Roblox is just another teen gaming fad that will plunge into obscurity before long. The increase shows that the Roblox format has legs, which is obviously a positive. What is troubling, though, is that while they keep increasing subscribers and bookings, which represent sales, they continue to do so at a loss, with no visible point where they will break even, let alone make money.

Bookings increased by 22% as compared to last year, coming in at $781 million. That was short of the expected $785 million, but respectable all the same. The problem, though, is that as bookings grow, so do losses. Roblox reported a loss per share of $0.46, only marginally more than the consensus forecast for $0.45, but it is a number that is worryingly consistent with their EPS performance over the last few quarters. The immediate reaction in the stock to all of that was dramatic:

RBLX dropped well over 20% on the day. It is bouncing back somewhat today as I write this, but which move should traders and investors trust, the drop, or the bounce?

Well, the answer depends on whether you are a trader or an investor.

If you are a trader with a short-term mindset, then by all means buy the stock to play the retracement. Roblox has a legion of loyal buyers who see every big drop as a reason to buy more, and they are presumably the ones supporting this bounce back. I am not just talking about small, retail traders and investors here either. RBLX is one of those stocks that completely divides analysts as well. Last month, of the thirty analysts that covered it, fifteen had some kind of “buy” rating on it, while fifteen had either a “hold” or “sell.” It seems to be something that investors either love or hate, and the lovers have enough energy to support the bounce for a while.

Ultimately, though, passion alone, whether positive or negative, doesn’t determine the fate of a stock. That comes down to the most basic function of a listed company: making money. Roblox has failed to do that so far. As the business has grown, costs have ballooned, and while the losses are slowly falling, they are still alarmingly large for a company that already has a current ratio of only just over 1. The company actually has a decent cash position and remains liquid, but it is hard to see a point at which free cash flow will turn positive when every increase in bookings comes with bigger losses.

While I can see the bounce in the stock being significant, that should not fool longer-term investors. Roblox has a fundamental problem that is common to companies in the earlier stages of their development -- they are trying to work out how to turn popularity into profit, and until they do that, it is one that is best left alone.

