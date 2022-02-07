Roblox (RBLX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Roblox (RBLX) closed at $63.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online gaming platform had lost 24.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 9.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Roblox as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 15, 2022.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Roblox is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

