Roblox (RBLX) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Roblox (RBLX) closed at $55.00, marking a -3.24% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the online gaming platform had lost 8.95% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.7%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Roblox in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.43, signifying a 34.38% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.73 billion, up 43.33% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.61 per share and a revenue of $8.45 billion, demonstrating changes of -4.55% and +24.4%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Roblox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.