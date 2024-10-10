Roblox (RBLX) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Roblox (RBLX) closed the most recent trading day at $41.40, moving -0.81% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.21% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.05%.

The online gaming platform's stock has dropped by 7.22% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Roblox in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 31, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Roblox to post earnings of -$0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.33%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.02 billion, showing a 21.29% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.59 per share and a revenue of $4.22 billion, demonstrating changes of +14.97% and +19.89%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Roblox. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.11% increase. At present, Roblox boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.