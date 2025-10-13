Roblox (RBLX) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Roblox (RBLX) was up +1.14% at $128.24. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.56%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.29%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.21%.

The stock of online gaming platform has fallen by 4.88% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.13% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Roblox in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 30, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.55, marking a 48.65% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.65 billion, up 45.93% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.71 per share and revenue of $6.04 billion, which would represent changes of -18.75% and +38.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.47% upward. Currently, Roblox is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

