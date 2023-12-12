Roblox (RBLX), Adidas Unite for Virtual Fashion Revolution

Roblox RBLX is expanding its footprint as a dynamic hub for brand engagement with Adidas ADDYY. The recent partnership marks Adidas' efforts to tap into the digital realm and reconnect with consumers, particularly following the Yeezy-related challenges.



To connect with new and existing customers, Adidas is introducing digital versions of its clothing on Roblox, allowing players to customize their avatars with iconic Adidas apparel.



The collaboration goes beyond simple digital integration, featuring a limited-edition Adidas x Rush X collection, developed in collaboration with Roblox creator Rush Bogin and set to be released weekly throughout the month.



Adidas is enhancing the virtual experience by hosting innovative pop-up shops within various Roblox environments, providing users with immersive and interactive touchpoints.

As Roblox continues to evolve as a multifaceted platform, such collaborations highlight the increasing significance of digital spaces for brands looking to engage with a diverse and expansive online audience.

Expanding Portfolio to Boost RBLX’s Top Line

The recent strategic move aligns seamlessly with the company's ongoing efforts to enhance its brand engagement.



Roblox's expansion to new devices, including MetaQuest and Sony PlayStation, underscores its dedication to broadening accessibility, contributing to a boost in in-game revenues.



The initial group of signed partners includes early adopters who are already influencing marketing within immersive spaces and are close to the Roblox ecosystem. This group consists of Century Games, Dentsu, Dubit, Playwire, Sawhorse, The Gang Group and Vayner3.



These partners possess expertise in crafting 3D immersive content, a deep understanding of the Roblox community and innovative advertising solutions. The insights can be beneficial for other marketers who are new to the platform.



According to the Mordor Intelligence report, the gaming market is projected to be valued at $249.60 billion in 2023, with an anticipated growth of $389.70 billion by 2028. This signifies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.32% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.



Roblox is successfully expanding its user base globally, with notable growth in key international markets such as Japan. DAUs are up 66%, hours are up 64% and bookings are up 174%, demonstrating the platform's appeal and monetization potential in diverse regions.



At the forefront of technological innovation, Roblox advances in voice and avatar simulation, real-time communication and the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI). The efficiency gained from AI is noted in areas such as safety and moderation, contributing to increased operating leverage.

All the endeavors mentioned above will allow the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company to compete against some notable industry players like Meta Platforms META and NVIDIA NVDA, which are also making concerted efforts to solidify their presence in the market. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Meta, the entity responsible for constructing the most extensive network of real-time 3D virtual realms, enabling users to preserve their identities and transaction records, is at the forefront. Meta selected the European Union as the locus for advancing metaverse technology with the goal of generating employment opportunities in Europe.



NVIDIA is positioned as a prominent contender for collaboration within the Metaverse sector. The company invested efforts into providing free access to Omniverse, a software designed for creating materials compatible with the Metaverse.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 is pegged at $1.06 billion, suggesting growth of 18.04%.

