Roblox quarterly bookings miss estimates as gaming frenzy fades

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Roblox Corp RBLX.N missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly bookings on Tuesday, suggesting the pandemic-driven frenzy for its video games was fading.

The company posted a 20% rise in bookings in the fourth quarter to $770.1 million. Analysts had expected bookings of $772 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

