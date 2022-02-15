US Markets
RBLX

Roblox quarterly bookings miss estimates as gaming frenzy fades

Contributors
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Akash Sriram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Roblox Corp missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly bookings on Tuesday, suggesting the pandemic-driven frenzy for its video games was fading.

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Roblox Corp RBLX.N missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly bookings on Tuesday, suggesting the pandemic-driven frenzy for its video games was fading.

The company posted a 20% rise in bookings in the fourth quarter to $770.1 million. Analysts had expected bookings of $772 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RBLX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular