US Markets
RBLX

Roblox quarterly bookings miss estimates

Contributor
Richard Rohan Francis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Roblox Corp missed estimates for quarterly bookings on Tuesday, as demand for its online games waned with kids returning to school after pandemic curbs ease.

Adds details, background

May 10 (Reuters) - Roblox Corp RBLX.N missed estimates for quarterly bookings on Tuesday, as demand for its online games waned with kids returning to school after pandemic curbs ease.

Easing of restrictions and a reopening economy has affected bookings for pandemic winner Roblox, one of the world's most popular gaming sites for children, as kids now spend more time outdoors.

The San Mateo, California-based company posted a 3% fall in first-quarter bookings to $631.2 million. Analysts had expected $644.8 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company generates most of its money from virtual currency "Robux", which players can purchase to spend in-game on upgrading avatars with items like outfits, accessories and pets.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $160.2 million, from $134.2 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((RichardRohan.Francis@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RBLX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular