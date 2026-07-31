Roblox Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Push and Monetization Reset

Roblox Corporation RBLX used its second-quarterearnings callto explain a strategic transition focused on long-term retention, AI-powered creation and expansion into broader gaming categories. Management acknowledged near-term monetization pressure while maintaining confidence in its long-term platform strategy.

The company emphasized investments in discovery, safety, communications and AI tools that are expected to reshape the Roblox ecosystem, even as bookings growth slowed during the quarter.

RBLX Balances Growth With Platform Changes

CEO David Baszucki said that Roblox remains focused on capturing 10% of the global gaming market and a larger share of the U.S. market. Baszucki noted that second-quarter results reflected continued growth in users, hours and cash flow despite pressure from business changes.

Roblox reported revenues of $1.5 billion, up 36% year over year, while bookings increased 8% to $1.6 billion. Daily active users reached 123 million, up 10% year over year, and hours engaged increased 5% to 29 billion.

Roblox Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

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Management said bookings growth was at the low end of expectations, primarily due to weaker monetization per hour, particularly among younger users.

Roblox Adjusts Discovery Strategy

CFO Naveen Chopra said that lower monetization reflected a shift away from highly monetizing viral games released in 2025 toward newer and evergreen experiences with lower hourly monetization. Changes to the Recommended For You algorithm also contributed to the impact.

Baszucki explained that Roblox redesigned discovery algorithms to prioritize long-term retention rather than short-term monetization. He said early testing showed improvements in retention and engagement, although monetization declined initially.

During analyst questions, a Morgan Stanley analyst asked how investors should monitor the effects of these algorithm changes. Management highlighted retention trends, under-18 user activity, subscription adoption and growth among older users as key areas to watch.

RBLX Expands AI Creation Tools

Roblox is accelerating its AI strategy through Build, an initiative designed to allow users to create games through conversational prompts. Baszucki said that the company believes AI can help fulfill its long-standing vision that anyone can become a game creator.

The shareholder letter noted that AI tools are gaining adoption among creators, with usage among top creators increasing quarter over quarter. Roblox also said that creators are generating more than 60,000 3D assets daily using generative AI tools.

Management said additional AI-powered features, including Roblox Reality, Build and creator-focused tools, require higher infrastructure spending in the near term but are intended to support future platform expansion.

Roblox Targets Older Gaming Audiences

Baszucki highlighted expansion into the over-18 gaming market as a major opportunity. He said that older users represent a significant portion of global gaming spending and that Roblox is expanding content capabilities to support more gaming formats.

The company is removing previous limits on supported content types, including expanding into 2D gaming alongside high-fidelity 3D experiences. Management said that U.S. users aged 18 and older are growing strongly and monetize at higher levels than younger users.

Roblox is also developing Moments, a discovery feature combining video content and gameplay discovery. Management said that early testing showed improved retention among users engaging with the feature.

RBLX Maintains Safety and Communication Focus

Roblox continued expanding age verification efforts, with age-check penetration reaching 57% globally by the end of the quarter. The company also rolled out Roblox Kids and Select accounts designed around age-based experiences and controls.

Management said that safety initiatives remain central to attracting and retaining users, particularly younger audiences. The company is also developing integrated voice, video and text communication tools within the platform.

The shareholder letter highlighted new communication products, including Global Chat and Quick Words, as part of efforts to keep more interactions within Roblox rather than external platforms.

Roblox Lowers Near-Term Outlook

Roblox expects third-quarter revenues of $1.413 billion to $1.490 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 4% to 10%. Bookings are expected to be between $1.576 billion and $1.653 billion, a decline of 14% to 18% year over year.

Management expects monetization softness to continue in the third quarter while user growth benefits from seasonality, discovery changes and the reinstatement of Roblox in Russia.

The company expects increased infrastructure spending tied to AI initiatives and fixed-cost deleveraging from lower bookings to pressure near-term margins.

Zacks Signals for RBLX

Roblox carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The Zacks Rank is driven by earnings estimate revisions and is designed to help identify stocks with stronger potential performance over a one-to-three-month timeframe.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of F, a Growth Score of A, a Momentum Score of A and a VGM Score of B. Zacks Style Scores evaluate value, growth and momentum characteristics, with higher grades representing stronger attributes in each category.

The combination of a Zacks Rank and Style Scores provides separate signals, and the Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise earnings estimates following quarterly results.

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