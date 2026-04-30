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Roblox Q1 Loss Widens As Expenses Offset 39% Revenue Growth

April 30, 2026 — 05:05 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gaming platform operator Roblox Corporation (RBLX), Thursday reported first-quarter results, with net loss widening from last year despite strong revenue growth.

Revenue for the quarter rose 39% to $1.44 billion from $1.04 billion a year ago.

Net loss widened to $246 million, or $0.35 per share, compared with a loss of $215 million or $0.32 per share in the prior year period.

Bookings increased 43% year-over-year to $1.7 billion, while average daily active users grew 35% to 132 million.

Looking ahead, Roblox expects full-year 2026 revenue growth of 20% to 25% and bookings growth of 8% to 12%.

For the second quarter, the company expects revenue growth to be in the range of 29% to 34% and bookings growth to be in the range of 8% to 12%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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