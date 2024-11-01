Roblox price target raised to $60 from $49 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Drew Crum raised the firm’s price target on Roblox (RBLX) to $60 from $49 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and for the second consecutive quarter raised guidance for FY24, leading the firm to increase estimates in response.

