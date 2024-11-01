Roblox price target raised to $58 from $50 at Macquarie

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on Roblox (RBLX) to $58 from $50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company reported “another strong beat-and-raise” in Q3. The firm continues to like the company’s growth profile and operating leverage as the company “continues to improve its differentiated platform,” the analyst tells investors.

