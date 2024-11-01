News & Insights

Stocks
RBLX

Roblox price target raised to $58 from $50 at Macquarie

November 01, 2024 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on Roblox (RBLX) to $58 from $50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company reported “another strong beat-and-raise” in Q3. The firm continues to like the company’s growth profile and operating leverage as the company “continues to improve its differentiated platform,” the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RBLX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RBLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.