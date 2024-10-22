News & Insights

Stocks
RBLX

Roblox price target raised to $51 from $50 at JPMorgan

October 22, 2024 — 05:50 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Roblox to $51 from $50 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm updated estimates and across its video game coverage ahead of earnings. Global video game industry growth remains tepid, but JPMorgan encouraged by stable mobile trends and expects console spend o improve next year driven by a strong game slate and potential next generation Switch release, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm’s favorite names across the group remain Take Two (TTWO) and Roblox (RBLX).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RBLX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RBLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.