Roblox price target raised to $50 from $40 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Roblox (RBLX) to $50 from $40 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. Almost all Roblox key performance indicates continue to accelerate, including all-time high bookings, daily active users and engagement hours, and the safety concerns are common across many social applications, are solvable, and management is addressing them, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

