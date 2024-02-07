Roblox Posts Wider Loss In Q4; Bookings Up 25%

(RTTNews) - Roblox Corporation (RBLX) posted a fourth quarter net loss to stockholders of $323.7 million compared to a loss of $289.9 million, prior year. Net loss per share was $0.52 compared to a loss of $0.48. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.55, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company noted it reports net losses despite generating positive operating cash flows in part because the vast majority of bookings are deferred and recognized into revenue over the average lifetime of a paying user, while the majority of the expenses are recognized during the period incurred.

Fourth quarter revenue increased to $749.94 million from $579.00 million, previous year. Bookings were $1.13 billion, up 25% year-over-year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.07 billion in revenue.

Average Daily Active Users or DAUs were 71.5 million, up 22% year-over-year. Average monthly unique payers were 15.9 million, up 18% year-over-year.

For 2024, the company expects: revenue between $3.30 billion and $3.40 billion; and bookings between $4.14 billion and $4.28 billion. Consolidated net loss is projected between $1.40 billion and $1.36 billion.

For first quarter, the company expects: revenue between $755 million and $780 million; bookings between $910 million and $940 million; and consolidated net loss between $347 million and $342 million.

Shares of Roblox are up 10% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

