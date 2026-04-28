Roblox to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

Roblox Corporation RBLX is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, after the closing bell.



RBLX’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise being 17.8%.

Trend in the Estimate Revision of RBLX

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter loss is currently pegged at 43 cents per share, wider than the loss of 32 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

Roblox Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Roblox Corporation price-eps-surprise | Roblox Corporation Quote

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $1.73 billion. The metric implies an increase of 43.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Let’s take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape Roblox’s Q1 Results

Revenues



Roblox’s first-quarter 2026 revenues are likely to be supported by strong user engagement and bookings growth, supported by a diversified content ecosystem and improving discovery algorithms. The company noted robust growth across regions, with particular strength in Asia-Pacific markets, along with higher daily active users, engagement hours and monthly unique payers.



Growth is also likely to have been aided by RBLX’s expanding 18-plus user cohort, which management said is growing at more than 50% and monetizes at a higher rate than younger users. The company’s investments in genres popular with older audiences, such as shooters, RPGs, sports and racing, are expected to support monetization trends.



Roblox’s AI-led initiatives in discovery, creation, safety and translation are likely to have supported platform engagement. Management stated that AI-driven discovery increased the number of unique experiences surfaced in recommendations, while users engaged with more experiences per month in 2025. These improvements may have strengthened content diversity and user retention. Importantly, management highlighted that growth remains healthy even in the absence of large viral hits, reflecting improving platform resilience and content diversity heading into 2026.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Daily Active Users (“DAUs”) is currently pegged at approximately 145.7 million, up significantly from 97.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, hours engaged are expected to come in at 34.6 billion, compared with 21.7 billion in the prior-year period.



Margins



Margin performance may be tempered by several intentional cost drivers, including higher developer exchange (DevEx) payouts following last year’s rate increase. Management indicated that margins for the upcoming year could remain relatively flat or decline slightly at the lower end of guidance, reflecting the full impact of these rates alongside aggressive investments in AI workloads, infrastructure and safety marketing.



Conversely, margins are expected to benefit from operating leverage on bookings’ growth and a disciplined approach to fixed costs. Specifically, the company’s focus on steering purchases toward lower-cost platforms, a strategy that aided gross margins in the previous quarter,remains a primary driver for long-term margin expansion.

What Our Model Says About RBLX Stock

Our proven model doesn’t predict an earnings beat for Roblox this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Roblox’s Earnings ESP: Roblox has an Earnings ESP of -3.58%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Roblox’s Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Hasbro HAS has an Earnings ESP of +7.73% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the to-be-reported quarter, Hasbro’s earnings are expected to increase 2.9%. Hasbro’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 43.9%.



Hilton Worldwide, Inc. HLT currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.81% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



For the to-be-reported quarter, Hilton Worldwide’s earnings are expected to increase 14%. Hilton Worldwide reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.7%.



Marriott International, Inc. MAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.44% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



For the to-be-reported quarter, Marriott International’s earnings are expected to increase 12.1%. Marriott International reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 0.7%.



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Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.