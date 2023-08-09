News & Insights

Markets
RBLX

Roblox Plunges On Wider Loss In Q2 Below View

August 09, 2023 — 09:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of video game developer Roblox Corporation (RBLX) are falling more than 20% Wednesday morning after reporting wider loss in the second quarter below analysts' view.

The company reported net loss of $282.78 million or $0.46 per share, wider than $176.44 million or $0.30 per share in the same quarter a year ago, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.45 loss per share.

Revenue was, however up 15% to $680.8 million, compared with the consensus estimate of $784.86 million.

RBLX, currently at $29.94, has traded in the range of $25.32 - $53.88 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RBLX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.