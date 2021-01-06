US Markets
RBLX

Roblox plans to go public through direct listing, not IPO -sources

Contributors
Joshua Franklin Reuters
Anirban Sen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

U.S. gaming platform Roblox Corp has changed course and now plans to go public through a direct listing instead of an initial public offering (IPO), people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

By Joshua Franklin and Anirban Sen

Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. gaming platform Roblox Corp RBLX.N has changed course and now plans to go public through a direct listing instead of an initial public offering (IPO), people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The switch comes after Roblox told employees last month it had put off its planned IPO until 2021 as it worked with advisers to improve the process to benefit employees and investors.

A representative for Roblox declined to comment.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in Miami and Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio)

((joshua.franklin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6356; Reuters Messaging: joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RBLX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular