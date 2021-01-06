Roblox plans to go public through direct listing, not IPO -sources

By Joshua Franklin and Anirban Sen

Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. gaming platform Roblox Corp RBLX.N has changed course and now plans to go public through a direct listing instead of an initial public offering (IPO), people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The switch comes after Roblox told employees last month it had put off its planned IPO until 2021 as it worked with advisers to improve the process to benefit employees and investors.

A representative for Roblox declined to comment.

