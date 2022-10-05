Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) adds US$1.2b to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from a year ago are still down 47%

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. That downside risk was realized by Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 47%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 17%. Because Roblox hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. On the other hand the share price has bounced 5.7% over the last week. The buoyant market could have helped drive the share price pop, since stocks are up 4.4% in the same period.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$1.2b to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

Given that Roblox didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Roblox saw its revenue grow by 57%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 47% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:RBLX Earnings and Revenue Growth October 5th 2022

Roblox is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling Roblox stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

Roblox shareholders are down 47% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 17%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 1.9% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Roblox (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

