Roblox Names Naveen Chopra CFO, Succeeding Michael Guthrie, Effective June 30

(RTTNews) - Roblox Corp. (RBLX), an immersive gaming and creation platform, announced late Monday the appointment of Naveen Chopra as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective June 30.

Chopra is succeeding Michael Guthrie, who announced last year that he would be stepping down as CFO to pursue personal interests. Guthrie will remain in his role until June 30 and then serve as a consultant to ensure a smooth transition.

The new CFO will oversee Roblox's financial operations including accounting, internal audit, tax and treasury, business operations, investor relations, and financial planning and analysis functions.

Chopra holds more than 25 years of extensive financial and strategic leadership experience across several technology and media companies, including Paramount, Amazon, Pandora, and TiVo.

He is also a member of the board of directors at Macy's Inc.

Roblox CEO and co-founder David Baszucki said, "Naveen's experience as CFO at leading companies equips him with invaluable financial and strategic acumen to foster Roblox's growth. His engineering foundation further enhances his ability to align technical operations with financial strategy, making him an ideal leader for our ongoing innovation and success."

Guthrie, who joined Roblox in February 2018, navigated the firm through a period of growth during the global pandemic, through its successful 2021 direct listing, and overseeing the $1 billion debt issuance.

On the NYSE, Roblox shares closed Monday's regular trading at $93.42, down 2.48%. On the extended trading, the shares gained 0.2 percent.

