Roblox misses quarterly expectation for bookings

Roblox Corp missed estimates for quarterly bookings on Tuesday, as the gaming platform faced a slowdown in the pandemic-fueled surge in spending for its games including "Jailbreak" and "Adopt Me!".

The company, famous for its game "MeepCity", posted net bookings of $639.9 million in the second quarter, compared with $665.5 million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting net bookings of $644.4 million, according to Refinitiv data.

