Roblox Just Shared Its Key Metrics, and It's Still Growing

Today's video focuses on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) and the recent key metrics the company shared with its investors. Also, I give an update on companies creating experiences on Roblox's platform. Here are some highlights from the video.

On Dec. 15, Roblox reported its November key metrics. The company reported 35% year over year (YOY) growth in average daily active users (DAUs), up to 49.4 million. Average DAUs are roughly 2 million higher than the company reported in its recent third-quarter earnings but slightly down from the 50.5 million it reported for its October key metrics. On the downside, the company sees less spending per DAU. The estimated average bookings per DAU were down roughly 8% to 9% YOY. The negative trend in bookings may change as the holiday season approaches and more players are gifted Roblox gift cards. On Dec. 8, Roblox announced that Ralph Lauren had created a digital experience on its platform. Players will be able to purchase and use digital apparel based on Ralph Lauren's clothing lines.

