Roblox IPO filing shows revenue surge as gaming thrives during pandemic

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Roblox Corporation on Thursday disclosed its regulatory filing for an initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange that showed a surge in revenue, teeing up the popular kids' gaming platform to list before the end of the year.

Roblox's revenue rose 68% to $588.7 million for the first nine months of 2020, its filing showed. Net loss attributable to common shareholders widened to $203.2 million compared to $46.3 million a year earlier.

The IPO plan comes at a time when the demand for video games in the United States is surging as consumers seek home entertainment while staying at home to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

U.S. consumer spending on video games rose 24% to a record $11.2 billion in the third quarter ended September from a year earlier and the last quarter of the year too is expected to be record-breaking, research firm NPD Group said.

San Mateo, California-based Roblox, which was founded in 2004, was valued at $4 billion in February in a Series G funding round, led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, where it raised $150 million.

Roblox confidentially submitted paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission to go public in October.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Company, BofA Securities and RBC Capital markets are the lead underwriters for the offering.

