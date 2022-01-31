Roblox Gains 8%

(RTTNews) - Roblox Corp. (RBLX) shares are trading more than 8 percent on Monday morning. Ariose Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Roblox. with an estimated average price of $97.97.

Currently, shares are at $63.25, up 8.78 percent from the previous close of $58.18 on a volume of 7,040,569. The shares have traded in a range of $53.63-$141.60 on average volume of 22,900,222 for the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.