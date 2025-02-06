ROBLOX Earnings Results: $RBLX Reports Quarterly Earnings

ROBLOX ($RBLX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.33 per share, beating estimates of -$0.46 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $1,361,640,000, missing estimates of $1,394,843,186 by $-33,203,186.

ROBLOX Insider Trading Activity

ROBLOX insiders have traded $RBLX stock on the open market 123 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 123 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID BASZUCKI (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 1,793,153 shares for an estimated $95,924,084 .

. ANTHONY P LEE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 527,532 shares for an estimated $30,110,860 .

. MICHAEL GUTHRIE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 393,446 shares for an estimated $19,086,358 .

. GREGORY BASZUCKI has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 234,000 shares for an estimated $12,141,869 .

. MANUEL BRONSTEIN (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 240,846 shares for an estimated $11,904,580 .

. MARK REINSTRA (Chief Legal Off. & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 210,059 shares for an estimated $11,316,763 .

. ARVIND CHAKRAVARTHY (Chief People & Systems Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 64,785 shares for an estimated $2,993,700 .

. AMY MARIE RAWLINGS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 34,911 shares for an estimated $1,726,188.

ROBLOX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 309 institutional investors add shares of ROBLOX stock to their portfolio, and 301 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

