Roblox Corporation - (RBLX) Price Target Increased by 11.91% to 42.49

The average one-year price target for Roblox Corporation - (NYSE:RBLX) has been revised to 42.49 / share. This is an increase of 11.91% from the prior estimate of 37.97 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.23 to a high of 56.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.42% from the latest reported closing price of 38.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 979 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roblox Corporation -. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBLX is 0.50%, a decrease of 2.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.92% to 450,267K shares. The put/call ratio of RBLX is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Altos Ventures Management holds 60,210K shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,892K shares, representing a decrease of 17.74%.

Baillie Gifford holds 28,146K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,549K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 72.13% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 13,254K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,365K shares, representing an increase of 14.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 13.87% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 11,974K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,319K shares, representing an increase of 22.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 6.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,392K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,125K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 15.35% over the last quarter.

Roblox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roblox's mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, more than 36 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over five million creators. Roblox believes in building a safe, civil, and diverse community-one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world.

