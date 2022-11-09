Roblox Corp shares fall on wider-than-expected loss

Rewrites throughout, adds segment results, updates share price

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Roblox Corp RBLX.N reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, as the gaming platform spent more on hiring and its infrastructure, overshadowing solid user growth and sending its shares down 17%.

Growth has been slowing in the videogame sector this year as more people step outdoors and reserve spending for essential items in the face of the highest inflation in decades.

The company's loss ballooned to 50 cents per share in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 13 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a loss of 35 cents, according to Refinitiv data.

That was mostly due to a 40% surge in total costs at Roblox that is among the key metaverse players and has a much younger audience than most major gaming companies.

The company will continue to hire but "not quite at the same rate of hiring next year," said Chief Financial Officer Michael Guthrie on a call with analysts. Earlier in the day, social media giant Meta Platforms Inc META.Oannounced a 13% cut to its workforce, following similar moves by Snap Inc SNAP.N, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Netflix Inc NFLX.O.

Revenue grew 2% to $517.7 million in the reported quarter, and bookings were up 10% to $701.7 million.

The gaming company said it changed the period of estimated paying user life to 28 months from 25 months, which resulted in a $111 million drop in revenue during the reporting quarter. It also resulted in lower costs by $25.5 million.

Average daily active users (DAUs) were 58.8 million at end of the Sept. quarter, up 24% from last year.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh V and Shailesh Kuber)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.