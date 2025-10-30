Roblox Corp Q3 Loss Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Roblox Corp (RBLX) revealed Loss for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$255.63 million, or -$0.37 per share. This compares with -$239.32 million, or -$0.37 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.50 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 47.9% to $1.359 billion from $918.95 million last year.

Roblox Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$255.63 Mln. vs. -$239.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.37 vs. -$0.37 last year. -Revenue: $1.359 Bln vs. $918.95 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,350 - $1,400 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $4,826 - $4,876 Mln

