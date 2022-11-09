Markets
Roblox Corp misses revenue estimates, losses widen

November 09, 2022 — 08:30 am EST

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Roblox Corp RBLX.N on Wednesday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue by a wide margin after the video games developer changed its accounting practices, sending shares down 14% in premarket trading.

The company's revenue grew 2% to $517.7 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, lower than analysts' expectation of $686.3 million.

Roblox changed the period of estimated paying user life to 28 months from 25 months, resulting in a $111 million decrease in revenue during the reporting quarter. It also lowered costs by $25.5 million.

The company's results come as growth rates plummet in the broader gaming sector after people stepped outdoors and reserved spending for essential items in a bid to counter inflation.

Compounding challenges further, a deteriorating economy continues to ravage the advertising industry, including giants such as Snap Inc SNAP.N and Facebook owner Meta Platforms META.O.

Net loss for Roblox grew to $297.8 million, or 50 cents per share, in the quarter, from $74.0 million, or 13 cents per share.

