RBLX

Roblox Climbs After Announcing Higher Bookings

January 17, 2023 — 10:11 am EST

(RTTNews) - Roblox Corp. (RBLX) shares are gaining after the company reporting 11 percent increase in daily active users and 21 percent increase in hours engaged year over year. Further, estimated bookings were between $30-$439 million, up 17-20 percent year over year. Estimated bookings were between $430 million and $439 million, up 17% - 20% year-over-year.

Currently, shares are at $37.10, up 11.73 percent from the previous close of $33.21 on a volume of 9,486,783.

