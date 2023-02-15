Markets
RBLX

Roblox Climbs 25% On Narrower-than-Expected Q4 Loss; Revenue Growth

February 15, 2023 — 09:51 am EST

(RTTNews) - Roblox Corp. (RBLX) shares are gaining more than 25 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported loss for the fourth quarter, narrower than the analysts' estimates. The company also reported a two percent growth in fourth-quarter revenue compared to the prior year.

The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.48 per share, while Wall Street was looking for loss of $0.52 per share.

Quarterly revenue grew to $579.00 million from $568.77 million in the previous year.

Currently, shares are at $44.72, up 25.37 percent from the previous close of $35.67 on a volume of 10,987,425.

