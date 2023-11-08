News & Insights

US Markets
RBLX

Roblox beats bookings estimates on higher in-game spending

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 08, 2023 — 08:12 am EST

Written by Harshita Mary Varghese for Reuters ->

Adds shares in paragraph 1, background about Electronic Arts in paragraph 2

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Roblox RBLX.N on Wednesday beat third-quarter bookings estimates on strong demand for its popular games "Adopt Me!" and "Murder Mystery 2", sending the online gaming platform's shares up nearly 12% in premarket trading.

The results are the latest sign that spending was holding up well on videogames in an uncertain economy, after Electronic Arts EA.O reported better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its annual earnings projection last week.

Analysts had expected Roblox to benefit in the third quarter from school summer breaks when children allocate more of their time to gaming activities.

Roblox posted net bookings of $839.5 million in the third quarter ended Sept.30, beating estimates of $830.2 million, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((HarshitaMary.Varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RBLX
EA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.