Robinson Value Invests $3.6 Million in Beaten-Down Staffing Leader Amid AI Headwinds

Key Points

Bought 137,250 shares of Robert Half, an estimated $3.63 million move based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value rose by $3.38 million, reflecting both share additions and stock price changes.

Transaction represented a 2.02% increase as a share of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity AUM.

Post-trade holding: 198,196 shares valued at $5.03 million, accounting for 2.8% of 13F AUM.

Position is outside the fund’s top five holdings after the trade.

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On May 5, 2026, Robinson Value Management, Ltd. disclosed a purchase of 137,250 shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI), an estimated $3.63 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 5, 2026, Robinson Value Management, Ltd. increased its stake in Robert Half by 137,250 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value is $3.63 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The fund’s position value at quarter-end rose by $3.38 million, a figure that includes both trading and price movement effects.

What else to know

This was a buy, raising the position to 2.8% of reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:VCSH: $12.53 million (7.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT:SPUU: $12.35 million (6.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:QCOM: $5.72 million (3.2% of AUM) NYSE:MTB: $5.45 million (3.0% of AUM) NYSE:NEM: $5.16 million (2.9% of AUM)

As of May 4, 2026, shares were priced at $26.37, down 35.4% over one year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 64 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.33 billion Net income (TTM) $129.43 million Dividend yield 8.81% Price (as of market close May 4, 2026) $26.37

Company snapshot

Provides staffing, risk consulting, and internal audit services across accounting, finance, technology, legal, and creative fields.

Generates revenue primarily through temporary and permanent placement staffing, as well as consulting engagements for business performance and compliance.

Serves corporate clients and employment candidates in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, with a focus on professional and administrative roles.

Robert Half International is a global provider of specialized staffing and consulting solutions, operating through multiple business segments to address diverse workforce and compliance needs. The company leverages its broad geographic presence and deep expertise in professional services to deliver value to both clients and job candidates. Its established market position and diversified service offerings contribute to its competitive advantage in the staffing and employment services industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Robinson Value Management runs a contrarian value strategy that buys industry leaders with clean balance sheets when they're out of favor and beaten down. Robert Half fits that profile perfectly—the stock is down around 75% from its highs.

The staffing giant is caught in an AI squeeze. Revenue fell 4% last quarter and net margins compressed from 3.6% to 2.4% as companies adopt AI tools to screen candidates in-house instead of paying recruiters. Worse, the white-collar roles Robert Half specializes in placing, such as accountants, IT workers, and administrative staff, are the exact jobs most vulnerable to AI automation.

But there's a counter-argument: AI is also making hiring harder. Fake resumes and AI-generated applications flood companies, making it tougher to verify actual skills. That complexity could drive more demand for staffing firms that can cut through the noise.

This works for value investors betting the stock is oversold and AI ultimately creates more hiring friction than it eliminates. If AI keeps disrupting the industry without creating offsetting demand, Robert Half stays stuck.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.