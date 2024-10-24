Robinson PLC Announces Share Transfers Influencing Holdings

Robinson (GB:RBN) has released an update.

Robinson PLC has announced a significant transfer of shares following the grant of probate for the estate of Joan Margaret Spence. Non-executive director Guy Robinson and Rebecca Bradbury Hartley have both increased their holdings, with Robinson now holding 8.19% and Hartley over 4% of the company’s voting rights. This reshuffling of shares could influence company decisions and attract attention from investors monitoring corporate governance.

