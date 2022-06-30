World Markets

Robinhood’s reversal, Russian oil cap: podcast

Aimee Donnellan Reuters
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The digital brokerage is worth less than a quarter of its $32 bln IPO value. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists argue that its $7 bln cash pile and ample user base make it an attractive target. Also, Western leaders’ plan to restrict funds to Moscow may backfire.

