Robinhood's Q2 Earnings Beat on Trading Surge & Higher NIR

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s HOOD second-quarter 2025 earnings per share of 42 cents handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents. Moreover, the figure compared favorably with earnings of 21 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Results benefited substantially from solid trading activity across all asset classes amid heightened volatility, which led to a jump in transaction-based revenues. Further, higher net interest revenues (NIR), a surge in Gold subscribers and an improvement in Monthly Active Users (MAU) were tailwinds. However, a rise in expenses was an undermining factor.



Net income (GAAP) was $386 million, jumping significantly from $188 million in the year-ago quarter.

HOOD’s Revenues Soar, Expenses Rise

Quarterly total net revenues soared 45% year over year to $989 million. Moreover, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $922.1 million.



During the quarter, average revenue per user (ARPU) increased 34% year over year to $151.



Transaction-based revenues of $539 million grew 65% from the prior-year quarter. This was primarily driven by an improvement in options, equities and cryptocurrencies revenues, which jumped 46%, 65% and 98%, respectively.



NIR rose 25% to $357 million. This was mainly attributable to a higher interest-earning assets balance and securities lending activity, partially offset by lower short-term interest rates.



Other revenues increased 33% to $93 million, primarily due to a rise in Gold subscription revenues. During the reported quarter, its Gold subscribers jumped 76% year over year to 3.5 million.



Total operating expenses were $550 million, up 12%. The increase was primarily due to a rise in all the components except general and administrative costs. Adjusted operating expenses increased 9% to $444 million.



During the reported quarter, adjusted EBITDA jumped to $549 million from $301 million in the year-ago period.

Robinhood’s Other Business Activities

As of June 30, 2025, total platform assets soared 99% year over year to $279 billion. The rise was driven by continued net deposits, acquired assets and higher equity and cryptocurrency valuations.



Equity Notional Trading Volumes surged significantly in the quarter to a record $517 billion. Likewise, Options Contracts Traded rose 32% to 515 million, while Crypto Notional Trading Volumes (which includes Robinhood App and Bitstamp Exchange) were $35 billion.



Further, the company reported MAU of 12.8 million, up 8% year over year.

Robinhood’s Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, the company repurchased nearly 3 million shares for $124 million.

HOOD’s Updated Outlook for 2025

Robinhood anticipates combined adjusted operating expenses and share-based compensation (SBC) for 2025 to be in the range of $2.15-$2.25 billion, including Bitstamp-related costs.

Our View on Robinhood

Robinhood’s expansion efforts, product diversification and relatively higher interest rates, alongside a solid balance sheet, will aid its financials. Further, the company’s initiatives to expand globally will drive growth. However, mounting expenses and excessive regulatory risks are major headwinds.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Robinhood Markets, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Robinhood Markets, Inc. Quote

Currently, Robinhood sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performance of HOOD’s Peers

Interactive Brokers’ IBKR second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.51 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46. The bottom line grew 15.9% from the prior-year quarter.



Results primarily benefited from an increase in revenues as trading volume, customer accounts and daily average revenue trades increased in the quarter. As such, Interactive Brokers recorded a 27.1% jump in commissions.



Charles Schwab’s SCHW second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 and surged 56% year over year.



The solid performance of the asset management business and higher net interest revenues supported the results. Also, trading revenues, which soared 22.5% year over year, drove Schwab’s quarterly performance.

