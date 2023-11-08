Robinhood's Plunge Of 55% In Crypto Trading Revenue Is No Barrier To Launch Its EU Crypto Trading

Robinhood’s (NASDAQ: HOOD) third-quarter transaction-based revenues on cryptocurrencies indicated a significant plunge (55% year-over-year and 26% quarter-over-quarter) compared to the softer drop of 13% in transaction revenues for equities.

What Happened? Popular for its role in the meme stock craze in early 2021, Robinhood’s declining trend in crypto trading revenue happened in the past two quarters.

The number of crypto assets held on behalf of customers narrowed by around 11% from the prior quarter. But, from the same period in the prior year, it saw a 9% increase.

CFO Jason Warnick believed with more crypto regulatory clarity, Robinhood would be able to innovate faster and improve its offering in the space.

In June 2023, Robinhood ceased support for Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) amid regulatory challenges around the securities. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Dogecoin (Crypto: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIBA) are among the tokens traded on its platform.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Robinhood shares are trading 14% lower while the past six-month loss stands at 8%.

Peers such as Coinbase also saw a 12% fall in its total transaction revenue in the third quarter citing low volatility and the broader macro backdrop negatively impacting spot market trading volumes.

Why Does It Matter? Despite the revenue slowdown, Robinhood looks to launch European Union crypto trading and U.K. brokerage operations in the upcoming weeks to expand its market share and higher international presence.

“Crypto benefits from a relatively clear regulatory framework in the EU and we’re excited to bring our capabilities across the pond to better serve that market," CEO Vlad Tenev said.Tenev cites that while the company looked to utilize the crypto market downturn as an opportunity to build capabilities for its platform, it was also looking for guidance from the U.S. government regarding crypto regulations.

