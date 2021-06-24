Robinhood’s Planned IPO Faces Delays From SEC Over Crypto Business: Report
Robinhood Markets LLC’s planned initial public offering (IPO) is reportedly facing delays in its bid to go public because of its growing cryptocurrency business.
- A report by Bloomberg on Thursday cites several people close to the matter who say the Securities and Exchange Commission have slowed plans for the stock trading app maker’s IPO.
- Robinhood had been aiming for a June listing after initially filing in March. The goal now is to list next month ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend.
- Yet the timing could once again fall short and may slip into the fall according to the report, which cited a source wishing to remain anonymous because the matter was private.
- Robinhood has faced scrutiny from regulators this year who allege the site encourages the game-like nature of trading, especially when it comes to inexperienced retail traders.
See also: Robinhood to Reveal IPO Filings as Early as Next Week: Report
Related Stories
- SEC Delays Decision on Valkyrie Bitcoin ETF
- Security Token Market Shows Signs of Resurgence
- Paxos Adds Wedbush Securities in Quest for Same-Day Stock Settlement
- SEC Again Delays VanEck Bitcoin ETF Decision
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.